Dr. Vincent Basilice, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Basilice, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Locations
1
Eye-q Corporation of America3400 Nesconset Hwy Ste 107, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 751-2020
2
Vincent P Basilice MD PC6144 Route 25A Bldg A, Wading River, NY 11792 Directions (631) 209-4200
3
The Ophthalmic Center3400 Technology Dr, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 751-2020
4
The Ophthalmic Center8 Technology Dr, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 751-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Basilice has a first class practice and everyone is so helpful. He called me the night of surgery inquiring about how I was feeling and one of the nurses did the same. Overall I’m very pleased with the results and the professionalism of his practice.
About Dr. Vincent Basilice, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Med Center
- Northport Vets Hosp/SUNY Stony Brook
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
