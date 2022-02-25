Overview

Dr. Vince Lai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Progress West Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Lai works at Signature Orthopedics in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Fenton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.