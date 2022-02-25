Dr. Vince Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vince Lai, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vince Lai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Progress West Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Signature Medical Group Inc845 N New Ballas Ct Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 983-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Signature Orthopedics - Fenton1011 Bowles Ave, Fenton, MO 63026 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Progress West Hospital
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've only seen Dr Lai one time but I was very impressed with him... He is extremely pleasant, knowledgeable, and has a great bedside manner.. He takes time to explain everything to you and if you don't understand, he will go over it until you do. I am a 76 year old male and sometimes it takes a couple times for me to understand ! I am so glad that I got in with Dr. Lai because I feel he is going to do me a lot of good and get me back on the road to recovery !
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Allegheny General Hospital
- UPMC Hamot
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri
Dr. Lai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.