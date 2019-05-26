Overview

Dr. Vince David Cataldo, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Prevost Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cataldo works at Our Lady of the Lake Physican Group Medical Oncology in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Osteosarcoma and Nodular Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.