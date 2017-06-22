Dr. Vince Afsahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afsahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vince Afsahi, MD
Overview
Dr. Vince Afsahi, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.
Dr. Afsahi works at
Locations
-
1
South Coast Dermatology Institute, Newport Beach400 Newport Center Dr Ste 602, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 644-1434
-
2
South Coast Dermatology Institute, Tustin2552 Walnut Ave Ste 120, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 508-0754
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Afsahi?
I have had persistent acne over the last 5-6 years. This is the first Dr that I feel like truly listened to me to try to treat the cause of my acne and not the symptoms. Feeling very hopeful for some relief.
About Dr. Vince Afsahi, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French and Spanish
- 1700888690
Education & Certifications
- U So Calif Mc
- Ucla-Olive View Mc
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afsahi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afsahi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afsahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afsahi works at
Dr. Afsahi has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Intertrigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afsahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Afsahi speaks Chinese, French and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Afsahi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afsahi.
