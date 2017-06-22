Overview

Dr. Vince Afsahi, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.



Dr. Afsahi works at South Coast Dermatology Institute, Newport Beach in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Intertrigo and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.