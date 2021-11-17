Dr. Vinayak Wagaskar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagaskar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinayak Wagaskar, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinayak Wagaskar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenlawn, NY.
Dr. Wagaskar works at
Locations
-
1
Physician Office5 Cuba Hill Rd Ste, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Directions (212) 241-4812
-
2
Mount Sinai Midtown625 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 241-4812Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Physician Office5 E 98th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-4812
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wagaskar?
Great experience as a first-timer. I barely waited to be helped when I checked in. The staff and Dr. Vinayak Wagaskar were all amicable and helpful. I especially loved how Dr. Wagaskar really took his time to explain my conditions with me and my treatment options. Dr. Vinayak Wagasskar gets it. From his excellent treatment, curiosity, investigative mind, and ability to connect, you know where you stand immediately and what the next steps might be. I had a great visit, and the doctor’s demeanor has certainly put me at ease, so I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Vinayak Wagaskar, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1376030064
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagaskar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagaskar works at
Dr. Wagaskar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagaskar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagaskar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagaskar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.