Overview

Dr. Vinayak Sathe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from B J Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Sathe works at UConn Health in Farmington, CT with other offices in Southington, CT and Avon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.