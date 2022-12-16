Dr. Vinayak Sathe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sathe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinayak Sathe, MD
Dr. Vinayak Sathe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from B J Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Farmington263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06030 Directions (860) 679-6600
UConn Musculoskeletal Institute1115 West St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 679-6600
Avon Office2 Simsbury Rd, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 679-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
I've been a patient since 2017, for two separate things over the years. He listens and answers questions without hesitation. My first injury did extremely well in physical therapy and Dr. Sathe was very transparent and honest by letting me know that surgery wouldn't get me anymore stability than I already had in that foot. Fast forward to this year where I hurt the other ankle, and after finally getting insurance to approve my MRI, I was able to see him again. He told me more in that one appointment than anyone had for the 6months prior, including pointing out a bone spur that was causing pain that no one else had noticed. My surgery went very smoothly, and I'm healing well. He fixed four things in one surgery, and while I'm still recovering I already notice an improvement. His whole staff have been incredibly helpful during this whole process. Dr. Sathe never dismissed my concerns or experiences, which is unfortunately a rare thing for those like me with chronic pain to experience.
- University Of Kentucky Sports Medicine
- Sassoon Hosp-Bj Med Coll
- B J Medical College, Gujarat University
- University Of Poona
- Orthopedic Surgery
