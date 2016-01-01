Dr. Vinayak Purandare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purandare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinayak Purandare, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinayak Purandare, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Nephrology305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 507, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vinayak Purandare, MD
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1265429500
Education & Certifications
- Edward Hines Jr Va Hospital
- Chicago Med Sch-Mercy Hosp|Fairview Hospital|Sion Hosp
- Sassoon Genl Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purandare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Purandare using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Purandare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purandare has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purandare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Purandare has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purandare.
