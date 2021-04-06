See All Anesthesiologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Vinayak Belamkar, MD

Anesthesiology
2.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Vinayak Belamkar, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Indiana University Health Frankfort and Witham Health Services.

Dr. Belamkar works at Apollo Pain Center (Indianapolis) in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Frankfort, IN and Westfield, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Apollo Pain Center (Indianapolis)
    2160 W 86th St Ste 202, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 536-4040
  2. 2
    Apollo Pain Center LLC
    1458 S Jackson St, Frankfort, IN 46041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 536-4040
  3. 3
    Neurological Care of Indiana Inc
    3500 Depauw Blvd Ste 2082, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 536-4040
  4. 4
    Apollo Pain Center (Westfield)
    380 S Junction Xing Ste 100, Westfield, IN 46074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 536-4040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Indiana University Health Frankfort
  • Witham Health Services

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Groin Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Vinayak Belamkar, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972586568
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Indiana University School of Medicine - Internal Medicine
    Internship
    • University Of North Dakota-General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vinayak Belamkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belamkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belamkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belamkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Belamkar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belamkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belamkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belamkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

