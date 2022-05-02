Overview

Dr. Vinaya Maddukuri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Maddukuri works at Charlotte Gastroenterology Hepatology Mooresville in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.