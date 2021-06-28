Overview

Dr. Vinay Tumuluri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Porte, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northwest Health-la Porte.



Dr. Tumuluri works at Johnson Road Internal Medicine in La Porte, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.