Overview

Dr. Vinay Sunku, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sunku works at VINAY SUNKU MD INC in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.