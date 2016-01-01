Overview

Dr. Vinay Sood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burnt Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Sood works at SARATOGA SCHENECTADY GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOCIATES in Burnt Hills, NY with other offices in Schenectady, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.