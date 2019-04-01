Overview

Dr. Vinay Sikand, MB BS is a Pulmonologist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Sikand works at DOVER PULMONARY ASSOCIATES in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Lung Nodule and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.