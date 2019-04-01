See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Vinay Sikand, MB BS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Vinay Sikand, MB BS

Pulmonary Disease
4 (10)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vinay Sikand, MB BS is a Pulmonologist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.

Dr. Sikand works at DOVER PULMONARY ASSOCIATES in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Lung Nodule and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midstate Rheumatology Center
    508 Lakehurst Rd Ste 1A, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 244-5864
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
    600 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 244-5864

Hospital Affiliations
Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 01, 2019
    i’ve been seeing Dr.sikand for about 20 years he is the best in the business
    — Apr 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vinay Sikand, MB BS
    About Dr. Vinay Sikand, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568499374
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
    Internship
    • SUNY Stony Brook Hlth Scis Ctr Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sikand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sikand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sikand has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Lung Nodule and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sikand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

