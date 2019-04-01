Dr. Sikand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinay Sikand, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vinay Sikand, MB BS is a Pulmonologist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Sikand works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midstate Rheumatology Center508 Lakehurst Rd Ste 1A, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 244-5864Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus600 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 244-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sikand?
i’ve been seeing Dr.sikand for about 20 years he is the best in the business
About Dr. Vinay Sikand, MB BS
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1568499374
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
- SUNY Stony Brook Hlth Scis Ctr Sch Med
- Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sikand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sikand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sikand works at
Dr. Sikand has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Lung Nodule and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sikand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.