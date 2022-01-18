Overview

Dr. Vinay Sanghi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Sanghi works at HEART AND VASCULAR ASSOCIATES LLC in Sierra Vista, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Venous Insufficiency and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.