Overview

Dr. Vinay Reddy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwest Health- Porter, Northwest Health- Starke and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Reddy Rheumatology Of Northwest IN in Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.