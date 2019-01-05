Dr. Rai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinay Rai, MD
Dr. Vinay Rai, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
University of New Mexico Ems Consortium1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-4647
Cancer Center Pharmacy1201 Camino De Salud Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Univ. of New Mexico Hospital2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-2111
- Unm Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rai is a skilled and compassionate professional who helped me overcome a condition that troubled me for 1.5 years. Through the course of multiple surgeries and office visits, he demonstrated a deep knowledge within his specialty and a genuine care for me as his patient. Thank you, Dr. Rai!
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1407031370
- ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
