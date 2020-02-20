Overview

Dr. Vinay Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Concord, NC.



Dr. Patel works at Northeast Digestive Health Center in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.