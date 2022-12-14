Dr. Vinay Pampati, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pampati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinay Pampati, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vinay Pampati, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Pampati works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Macomb Health Center - Chesterfield30795 23 Mile Rd Ste 209, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Directions (586) 228-6200
-
2
Henry Ford Macomb Orthopedics & Wound Care15520 19 Mile Rd Ste 430, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 228-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pampati?
Helpful
About Dr. Vinay Pampati, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1841417235
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pampati has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pampati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pampati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pampati works at
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Pampati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pampati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pampati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pampati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.