Dr. Vinay Minocha, MD
Dr. Vinay Minocha, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Coral Springs8190 Royal Palm Blvd, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 755-1904
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
He is an excellent physician, I am currently under his care and he has been "spot on" about everything. He genuinely care for people, it is very obvious.
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1720342371
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
