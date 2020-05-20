Dr. Vinay Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinay Mehta, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinay Mehta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
Aurora BayCare Medical Center2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8300
Aurora Health Center in Two Rivers5300 Memorial Dr, Two Rivers, WI 54241 Directions (920) 793-6550
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind. Listened to my concerns and answered all of my questions. My procedure went very well and I have had no issues since.
About Dr. Vinay Mehta, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1346455755
Education & Certifications
- Stonybrook University Medical Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Government Medical College
- Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Syncope and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.