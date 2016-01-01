Dr. Malviya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinay Malviya, MD
Dr. Vinay Malviya, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Sherri L. Graf Dopc29877 Telegraph Rd Ste 304, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 277-5094
Vinay K Malviya MD PC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 530, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 662-4390
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1184623514
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
