Overview

Dr. Vinay Madan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Chi Memorial Hospital- Georgia.



Dr. Madan works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.