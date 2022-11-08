See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Wilton, CT
Dr. Vinay Madan, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vinay Madan, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Wilton, CT. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Kings County Hospital / Downstate Medical Center SUNY At Brooklyn, Ny|Kings County Hospital / Downstate Medical Center SUNY At Brooklyn, Ny|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.

Dr. Madan works at Center for Varicose Veins in Wilton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Varicose Veins - Dr. Vinay Madan, MD, DABVLM
    35 Danbury Rd Ste 9, Wilton, CT 06897 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 762-6365
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Ablation
Venous Insufficiency
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Ablation

Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ablation Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ablation
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
In-Office Ablation Chevron Icon
In-Office Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
In-Office Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
In-Office Ultrasound Chevron Icon
In-Office Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Leg Swelling Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Lipodermatosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Superficial Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Vein Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Venaseal Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Doppler (Legs and Arms) Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 08, 2022
    Absolutely amazing from scheduling appointment to doctor consultation. Very knowledgeable, Dr. Madan took time to explain the whole process from A to Z.
    Monika — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Vinay Madan, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Panjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1003826140
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island Jewish/North Shore University Health System
    Residency
    • North Shore-LI Jewish Hlth System
    Internship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital|Winthrop - University Hospital|Winthrop-University Hospital|Winthrop-University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Kings County Hospital / Downstate Medical Center SUNY At Brooklyn, Ny|Kings County Hospital / Downstate Medical Center SUNY At Brooklyn, Ny|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology and Phlebology
