Overview

Dr. Vinay Madan, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Wilton, CT. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Kings County Hospital / Downstate Medical Center SUNY At Brooklyn, Ny|Kings County Hospital / Downstate Medical Center SUNY At Brooklyn, Ny|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Madan works at Center for Varicose Veins in Wilton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.