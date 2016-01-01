Overview

Dr. Vinay Katukuri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania U and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.



Dr. Katukuri works at Advanced Gastroenterology of Central Florida in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.