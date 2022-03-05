Dr. Vinay Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinay Kapoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vinay Kapoor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vinay Kapoor MD22215 Northern Blvd Ste Llb, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 279-4005
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapoor?
A gem among doctors, he is not only thorough but considerate and empathetic. Dr. Kapoor takes his work seriously, he runs multiple tests to find the roots of any conditions (in my case diabetes). He assesses conditions and follows up quickly on anything that seems out of order, this has led to controlled diabetes and overall, better health. Dr. Kapoor is not only thorough in his work, but he appeals to patients with a kind heart and open mind. He is aware of how hard it is to maintain good health as people age, but he attacks the challenge with patience and encouragement. Due to this phenomenal doctor, my diabetes is now under control and my appetite, weight, and more are stabilized better. It is rare to find doctors who go above and beyond, Dr. Kapoor is knowledgeable, supportive, and courteous. The front desk and all those who work in the office are also helpful and considerate. Dr. Kapoor's facility and character are examples of professionalism, an endocrinologist who goes above all
About Dr. Vinay Kapoor, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1952491698
Education & Certifications
- Downstate Med Ctr
- Flushing Hosp/Med Ctr
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Dr. Kapoor speaks Armenian.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.