Dr. Vinay Julapalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



Dr. Julapalli works at Integral Cardiovascular Center in Spring, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.