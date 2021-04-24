Overview

Dr. Vinay Hosmane, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Hosmane works at HOSMANE CARDIOLOGY in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.