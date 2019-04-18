See All General Surgeons in Rosedale, MD
Dr. Vinay Gupta, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vinay Gupta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Gupta works at Oncology Hematology Associates in Rosedale, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Oncology Hematology Associates
    9103 Franklin Square Dr Ste 2200, Rosedale, MD 21237
    Ajay R. Parikh M.d. P.a
    3333 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21218
    Medstar Good Samaritan Hospital
    5601 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21239

  • MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
  • MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroidectomy
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 18, 2019
    Never rushed. You can look at him and see and feel him thinking about the best way to treat each patient.
    — Apr 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vinay Gupta, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1013971365
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Medical Education

