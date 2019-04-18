Overview

Dr. Vinay Gupta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Oncology Hematology Associates in Rosedale, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.