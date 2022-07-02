Dr. Vinay Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinay Goyal, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinay Goyal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their residency with Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
Dr. Goyal works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Tech Physicians3601 4th St Fl 4, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-2373
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor was following a surgeon from Dallas. Dr. Goyal resolved my issue. Loved his bedside manner. Loved his FNP. Great great team!
About Dr. Vinay Goyal, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1912163643
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goyal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goyal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goyal works at
Dr. Goyal has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goyal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goyal speaks Hindi and Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyal.
