Dr. Vinay Chaudhry, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinay Chaudhry, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital and Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.
Dr. Chaudhry works at
Locations
1
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-9167Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
2
Champaign Dental Group170 Manning Dr Cb, Chapel Hill, NC 27599 Directions (984) 974-4401
3
Unc Hospitals Pulmonary Function Lab101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (984) 974-1686
4
Unc Hospital Vascular Clinic At Meadowmont300 Meadowmont Village Cir Ste 202, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Directions (984) 974-4401
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a diagnosis of ALS from Mayo Clinic Jacksonville FL ALS Clinic. Dr Chaudhry did a full neuro work up and discovered the patient did NOT have ALS but, had Multi Focal Motor Neuropathy. Put patient on IVIG treatment every 28 days … 15 yrs of treatment and patient remains stable. Patent is my husband.
About Dr. Vinay Chaudhry, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1447209838
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
