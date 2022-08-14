Overview

Dr. Vinay Chaudhry, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital and Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.



Dr. Chaudhry works at Johns Hopkins Medicine - Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Chapel Hill, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and EMG (Electromyography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.