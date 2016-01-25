Dr. Vinay Bhoplay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhoplay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinay Bhoplay, MD
Dr. Vinay Bhoplay, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Cardiovascular Care of Oklahoma1211 N Shartel Ave Ste 1006, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Directions (405) 235-4149
Astria Toppenish Hospital502 W 4th Ave, Toppenish, WA 98948 Directions (509) 865-3105
Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (206) 575-2598
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Twenty-five years ago my husband and I had been declared clinically infertile, and we went to see Dr. Bhoplay while he was working at Tinker AFB. He was able to test and find out what was wrong and correct it. Within a month after my first procedure, I was pregnant and went on to deliver a wonderfully healthy son. By the time my son was 9 months old I was expecting again. we went on to have four beautiful children and i credit Dr. Bhoplay (and prayer) for my beautiful family....
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Bhoplay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhoplay accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhoplay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhoplay works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhoplay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhoplay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhoplay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhoplay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.