Dr. Vinay Acharya, DO

Dr. Vinay Acharya, DO

Nephrology
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vinay Acharya, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.

Dr. Acharya works at Dallas Nephrology Associates in McKinney, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dallas Nephrology Associates - McKinney South OP
    4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 309, McKinney, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 358-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Mckinney

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon

About Dr. Vinay Acharya, DO

  • Nephrology
  • 7 years of experience
  • English
  • 1720465743
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Acharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Acharya works at Dallas Nephrology Associates in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Dr. Acharya’s profile.

Dr. Acharya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acharya.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

