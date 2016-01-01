Dr. Acharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vinay Acharya, DO
Overview
Dr. Vinay Acharya, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. Acharya works at
Locations
Dallas Nephrology Associates - McKinney South OP4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 309, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (214) 358-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vinay Acharya, DO
- Nephrology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1720465743
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
