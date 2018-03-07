Dr. V Nagarajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. V Nagarajan, MD
Dr. V Nagarajan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from Tiruverveli Med College India|Tiruverveli Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
V P Nagarajan MD12202 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6286
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have been going to Dr Naga for many years and think he is great Definitely puts you at ease when you are thereAnd I also think the office staff is great
- Urology
- English, Indian and Tamil
- 1811970890
- Brookdale Hospital Med Center|State University of NY
- Tiruverveli Med College India|Tiruverveli Medical College
Dr. Nagarajan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagarajan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagarajan has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagarajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagarajan speaks Indian and Tamil.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagarajan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagarajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagarajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagarajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.