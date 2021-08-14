Overview

Dr. Vina Baker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Franklin Foundation Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at Baker Clinic in New Iberia, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.