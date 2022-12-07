Dr. Vimesh Mithani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mithani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vimesh Mithani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vimesh Mithani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GEZIRA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Mithani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Florida Cardiovascular Center2676 W Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 786-1000
-
2
Adventhealth North Pinellas1395 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Directions (727) 786-1000
-
3
Mease Countryside Hospital3231 McMullen Booth Rd, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 786-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mithani?
Dr. Mithani is smart, professional, listens, excellent cardiologist! The staff is wonderful as well!
About Dr. Vimesh Mithani, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1407894132
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GEZIRA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mithani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mithani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mithani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mithani works at
Dr. Mithani has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mithani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Mithani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mithani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mithani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mithani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.