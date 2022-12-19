See All Hand Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Vimala Ramachandran, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (72)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vimala Ramachandran, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.

Dr. Ramachandran works at OrthoArizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    OrthoArizona - Deer Valley
    2902 W Agua Fria Fwy Ste 1090, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 398-8079
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    OrthoArizona North Glendale
    20325 N 51st Ave Ste 124 Bldg 4, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 795-6300
    OrthoArizona - Arrowhead
    18555 N 79th Ave Ste E101, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 648-5444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 19, 2022
    The meeting with Dr Ramachandran was very efficient. I spent no time in the waiting room and immediately had X rays taken. Very soon afterwards the doctor arrived and we decided what the next steps need to be. Very professional and personal.
    john preston — Dec 19, 2022
    About Dr. Vimala Ramachandran, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Tamil
    • 1386798890
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota
    • Case Western Res U/Univ Hosps Cleveland
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Cornell University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vimala Ramachandran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramachandran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramachandran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramachandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramachandran has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramachandran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramachandran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramachandran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramachandran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramachandran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

