Dr. Vimala Kukunoor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Kukunoor works at JCL - Neurosurgery in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.