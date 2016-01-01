Overview

Dr. Vimal Vermani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Pune and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vermani works at Renal Consultants of Ventura County, Inc. in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.