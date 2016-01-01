Dr. Vermani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vimal Vermani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vimal Vermani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Pune and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Vermani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Renal Consultants of Ventura County-Oxnard1900 Outlet Center Dr, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 983-8049
-
2
Bma Oxnard1801 Holser Walk, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 482-5699
-
3
Camarillo2438 N Ponderosa Dr Ste C101, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 383-9727
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vermani?
About Dr. Vimal Vermani, MD
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1013916279
Education & Certifications
- Umc, Univ Az
- Tucson Medical Center
- Univ Pune
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vermani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vermani works at
Dr. Vermani speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
Dr. Vermani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vermani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vermani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vermani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.