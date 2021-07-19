Dr. Ravi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vimal Ravi, MD
Overview
Dr. Vimal Ravi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Ravi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ferrell Duncan Clinic Pulmonology3800 S National Ave Ste 510, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3160
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ravi?
The services that I receive from Dr. Vimal Ravi was excellent. The staffs were friendly and I was properly informed about my health and care.
About Dr. Vimal Ravi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1578996419
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravi accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravi works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.