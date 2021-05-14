Dr. Vimal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vimal Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vimal Patel, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
1
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Directions (201) 614-2395
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
By far the best doctor I have ever met. I can talk to him for hours. He will listen to everything you have to say. Sometimes I consider him to be my brother. He is very intelligent and thorough in what he does. He explains every single thing to you. He would outline number of options and suggests things that are best for you. I want this doctor to be immortal. Please God, give this doctor a thousand years to live.
About Dr. Vimal Patel, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1932360617
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Osteosarcoma and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
