Overview

Dr. Vimalkumar Amin, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Amin works at MUSC Health Gastroenterology - Lancaster in Lancaster, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Unexplained Weight Loss and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.