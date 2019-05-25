Dr. Vimalkumar Amin, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vimalkumar Amin, MB BS
Dr. Vimalkumar Amin, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Gastroenterology - Lancaster108 Healthcare Dr, Lancaster, SC 29720 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He listened to me. I left my appointment with him feeling hopeful my colitis would get better. I have a much better outlook.
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1366464497
- Brooklyn Hosp
- Brooklyn Hosp
- Med Coll, Baroda U
- MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Amin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Constipation, Unexplained Weight Loss and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
