Dr. Viliam Furdik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furdik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viliam Furdik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Viliam Furdik, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Furdik works at
Locations
-
1
Cedars-Sinai Pain Center444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 1101, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9600Friday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Covina Office236 W College St, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 608-7320
-
3
San Gabriel Valley Surgical Ct1250 S Sunset Ave Ste 100, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 960-6623
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Furdik?
Great Doctor. Competent and understanding. I been seeing him over year.
About Dr. Viliam Furdik, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689666265
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furdik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furdik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furdik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furdik works at
Dr. Furdik has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furdik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Furdik speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Furdik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furdik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furdik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furdik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.