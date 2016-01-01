Dr. Vildana Omerovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omerovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vildana Omerovic, MD
Overview
Dr. Vildana Omerovic, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI.
Dr. Omerovic works at
Locations
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital835 S Van Buren St Rm 849, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 436-1358
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vildana Omerovic, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1629239181
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omerovic works at
