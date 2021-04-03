See All Podiatrists in McMinnville, TN
Dr. Vilayvanh Saysoukha, DPM

Podiatry
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vilayvanh Saysoukha, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in McMinnville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School Of Podiatric Med and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Dr. Saysoukha works at Premier Foot & Ankle Centers of TN in McMinnville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Foot & Ankle Centers of TN
    1428 Sparta St Ste 4, McMinnville, TN 37110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 507-3668
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Charcot Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 03, 2021
    I’ve had an ingrown toenail for awhile. I finally got up the nerve to get it taken care of. This was the easiest procedure I’ve ever had done! Dr. Saysoukha was the best! So knowledgeable, patient, and caring. I’m just sorry that I waited so long to let her take care of this!
    Kim — Apr 03, 2021
    About Dr. Vilayvanh Saysoukha, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750763900
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barry University School Of Podiatric Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vilayvanh Saysoukha, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saysoukha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saysoukha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saysoukha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saysoukha works at Premier Foot & Ankle Centers of TN in McMinnville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Saysoukha’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Saysoukha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saysoukha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saysoukha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saysoukha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

