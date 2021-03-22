Dr. Viktoriya Katsnelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katsnelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viktoriya Katsnelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Viktoriya Katsnelson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with St Vincent Charity Medical Center/Case Western Reserve University Program
Locations
Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center2351 E 22nd St, Cleveland, OH 44115 Directions (216) 861-6200
North Ohio Heart Inc29325 Health Campus Dr Ste 3, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 414-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- UH St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After several scary hospitalizations I came to Dr. Katsnelson for follow up as a new patient. I had no preexisting conditions related to what I was hospitalized for so I was devastated about what was happening. Dr. Katsnelson is the most attentive and caring physician whom I have ever encountered. She reassured me, was kind, professional and incredibly thorough. Her follow through and support was exceptional.
About Dr. Viktoriya Katsnelson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Charity Medical Center/Case Western Reserve University Program
- Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katsnelson speaks Russian.
