Dr. Viktoria Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Viktoria Kaplan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Locations
Rocky Mntn Mltple Sclrs Clin370 E 9th Ave Ste 111, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Directions (801) 408-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, compassionate & professional
About Dr. Viktoria Kaplan, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1669422457
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaplan speaks Russian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
