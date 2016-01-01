Overview

Dr. Viktor Smirnov, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Smirnov works at NYU Langone Surgery Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.