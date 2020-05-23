Overview

Dr. Viktor Krebs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with New Eng Hosp/Tufts University



Dr. Krebs works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Hip Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.