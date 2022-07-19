Dr. Eysselein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viktor Eysselein, MD
Overview
Dr. Viktor Eysselein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WURZBURG / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Eysselein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Harbor-university of California - Los Angeles Medical Center1000 W Carson St # 410, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (310) 222-2345
-
2
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 784-6875Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eysselein?
After seeing the 2 star rating, I was terrified to have a hospital procedure done. Thankfully I read the reviews which were mostly about his office and wait time. Then I researched Dr. Eysselein. FYI. This doctor is voted Super doctor for many, many years by his peers. He did an amazing job for me. So I highly recommend him. It’s unfortunate his office appointment wait time and office staff manners determined he was a 2 star doc. Nope. This doctor is gifted. I am glad I did my own research!
About Dr. Viktor Eysselein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1609848191
Education & Certifications
- U Of Essen|University of California-Los Angeles
- U Essen
- U Ulm
- UNIVERSITY OF WURZBURG / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eysselein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eysselein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eysselein works at
Dr. Eysselein has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eysselein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Eysselein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eysselein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eysselein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eysselein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.