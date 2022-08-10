Overview

Dr. Viktor Bartanusz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Bartanusz works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Neurosurgery in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.